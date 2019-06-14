FDA recalls 114,000 bags of King Arthur Flour

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration says thousands of cases of unbleached all-purpose flour are being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

The recall involves 114,000 bags of King Arthur Flour.

According to the FDA, ADM Milling Co. notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

None of the reported illnesses have been connected to the product. It’s only being pulled from shelves as a precaution.

The select 5-pound bags were distributed nationally to retailers including Target and Walmart.

King Arthur says the recalled products have six specific lot codes and three “best used by” dates.

The FDA website has more information.