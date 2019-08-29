Federal grand jury indicts woman in Capital One case

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in San Francisco. Federal prosecutors say Paige Thompson, the woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations, is a threat to herself and society, a flight risk and should be kept locked up until her trial. Prosecutors are expected to make their argument for detaining Thompson at a hearing Friday, Aug. 23 in Seattle. Prosecutors say the former software engineer has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police. Her lawyers denied that she is violent. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Amazon software engineer on two counts related to a hack into Capital One bank and more than 30 different companies.

Paige Thompson was charged Wednesday with wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse. She’s scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 5. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

In addition to Capital One, the indictment identifies three other entities that were targets. They include a state agency and a public research university outside Washington state, and a telecommunications conglomerate located outside the U.S.

The indictment says Thompson created scanning software that allowed her to identify customers of a cloud computing company that had misconfigured their firewalls, allowing someone to access their servers.