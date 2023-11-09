Federal trial to begin for man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi

Police tape is seen in front of the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on October 28, 2022, in San Francisco. (Photo Provided/ Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The federal trial of David DePape, the man accused of attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home last year, is set to get underway Thursday.

Jury selection for the trial concluded Monday, said Liz Noteware, director of courtroom operations for the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The trial is scheduled to run through next week.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in connection with the attack on Paul Pelosi, including assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and the attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He faces a maximum of 30 years and 20 years, respectively, if found guilty on the charges.

DePape also pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges in state court, including for assault and attempted murder, among other charges, for breaking into the Pelosis’ home in October of last year and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to court documents.

A date for the state trial will be set on November 29, according to San Francisco District Attorney Public Information Officer Randy Quezada.

Video and audios files released at the order of a California court in January – against the protests of DePape’s lawyers – together with court documents, paint a violent picture of the attack, and the events leading up to it, as it happened inside the Pelosi home.

According to court documents, DePape allegedly woke Paul Pelosi shortly after 2 a.m., carrying a large hammer and several white zip ties, and demanded: “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” He then threatened to tie up Paul Pelosi and prevented him from escaping via elevator, according to the documents.

In an audio recording of a San Francisco police officer’s interview of DePape following his arrest, DePape – embracing conspiracy theories about Democrats and the then-House speaker – admitted to attacking Paul Pelosi and described his plans to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage.

Paul Pelosi was able to place a 911 call when he went into his bathroom, where his cell phone was charging. Audio released from that call seemingly depicts Paul Pelosi subtly attempting to tell the dispatcher he was in danger while DePape was listening in.

Body-cam footage from officers who arrived at Pelosi’s home appears to show Paul Pelosi and DePape both with a hand on the hammer and DePape holding Paul Pelosi’s arm when the officers opened the door. When officers demand DePape drop the hammer, he declines, taking the hammer from Paul Pelosi and striking him in the head.

Following the attack, Paul Pelosi underwent surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said at the time. He has made appearances in public as he continues to recover, and Nancy Pelosi in August told CNN’s Jake Tapper he was “making great progress.”