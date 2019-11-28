Feds say T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods sold recalled items

(CNN) — A federal agency says T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores sold hazardous products after they were recalled over safety concerns.

The consumer product safety commission released the report on Tuesday.

Nineteen different products that were recalled between 2014 and 2019 were sold in the stores. Some of them include Fisher-Price accessories for babies. Products include sleeper accessories, chairs, a Carter’s cardigan set, a coffee press and a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard.

The hazards have resulted in infant fatalities, burns, choking and other injuries depending on the product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted all of the items on its website.