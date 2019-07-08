Fentanyl intoxication killed teen whose body found in grave

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a 14-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Ohio died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Carroll County’s coroner has ruled the manner of Jonathan Minard’s death as homicide. Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas said in a statement Monday that a homicide ruling means only that the death was caused by the actions or omissions of another person. He says those deaths may or may not result in criminal prosecution.

Investigators found the body April 19 at a Washington Township farm, roughly 90 miles southeast of Cleveland. The Dellroy teen was reported missing April 14.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams’ release says Haas’ determinations “are not conclusive” of a criminal investigation. He says authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

After a complete autopsy and toxicological testing, it has been determined that the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication and the manner of death is a homicide.

ONLINE: Obituary for Jonathan Minard

Statements shared by WTRF:

“Homicide, in death investigation and forensic medicine, simply means that the death was caused by the actions or omissions of another person” DR. MANDAL B. HASS, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO, CORONER

“I have been in contact with Carroll County Coroner, Dr. Mandal B. Haas, and I have been advised of his findings in the cause and manner of death of Jonathan Minard. While the coroner’s verdict is certainly helpful, it is not dispositive of a criminal investigation. The coroner’s verdict must be considered with other investigative efforts of law enforcement. The investigation is still ongoing, and it is carefully being pursued with all deliberate speed. We will take appropriate legal action when we are comfortable that the investigation is sufficiently complete do so. Since the investigation continues, it is not appropriate to offer any further comment on the case in an effort to preserve the integrity of it.” STEVEN D. BARNETT, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY