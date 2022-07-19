National

Fire, explosion reported at Hoover Dam

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, ARIZONA - JUNE 15: The Arizona Intake Towers (L) and Nevada Intake Towers on the upstream side of the Hoover Dam are shown on June 15, 2021 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. Last week, The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America's largest artificial reservoir, dropped to 1,071.53 feet above sea level, the lowest it's been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. The declining water levels are a result of a nearly continuous drought for the past two decades coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Police in Boulder City, Nevada, say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

Boulder City officials said on Twitter that the fire was out before the fire department arrived.

Calls to police at the dam and Bureau of Land Management officials for information were not immediately returned.