First Trump co-defendant surrenders, according to Fulton County Jail records

CNN) — Scott Hall, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants, has turned himself in to the Fulton County jail, according to the jail’s online database.

Hall, who works as a bail bondsman in Atlanta, was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with crimes related to his alleged involvement in the Coffee County, Georgia, voting systems breach.

Hall is facing seven charges, including the racketeering count that’s central to Willis’ prosecution, as well as several charges stemming from the Coffee County allegations.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment accuses Hall of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County election office on January 7, 2021.

Hall was given an inmate identification number on Tuesday and is currently detained, according to court records. On Monday, Hall signed a bond agreement with Willis and is expected to be released after he is processed at the jail.