Fitzgerald moves into 2nd all-time in catches

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald warms up prior an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP) – Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Tony Gonzalez for second on the NFL’s all-time receptions list.

Fitzgerald entered the game against Seattle needing four catches to tie Gonzalez at 1,325.

Fitzgerald extended his streak of games with a catch to 231 second all-time with a 1-yard catch on Arizona’s opening drive. He tied Gonzalez with an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter and passed him with a 13-yard catch on the next play.

Jerry Rice in the NFL career leader with 1,549 catches. Fitzgerald also is second all-time in receiving yards behind Rice.