Florida Gov. DeSantis: Transgender swimmer’s victory a fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is jumping into the conversation about a transgender swimmer who won a collegiate title by declaring the runner-up as the real winner.

DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring Florida-born Emma Weyant as the winner of the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women’s tournament, rather than transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

He said allowing men to compete in women’s sports is destroying opportunities for women and making a mockery of its championships.

His proclamation comes nearly a year after he signed a bill that requires anyone participating in girls’ athletics to have an original birth certificate that states they are female.