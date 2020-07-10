Florida’s curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases

An entrance at Jackson Memorial Hospital is shown, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Miami. Florida reported on Thursday the biggest 24-hour jump in hospitalizations, with more than 400 patients being admitted. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Florida appeared to be successfully “flattening the curve” of new coronavirus cases in the spring after its bars, gyms and beaches closed. But two months after businesses began reopening, the state is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials reported 120 deaths in one day, the highest number since the previous record of 113 in early May.

Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple, with new patients outpacing those being discharged.

Hospital networks are scrambling to hire more health care workers to expand their COVID units and some have said they would again halt or reduce nonemergency procedures to free up space.