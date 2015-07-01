For sale: Former prison with mountain view, sleeps hundreds

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) – For sale: A 325-acre New York property containing more than 100 structures atop a mountain offering spectacular views. Sleeps hundreds.

And one more thing: It’s a former prison.

The economic development office says July 7 is the deadline to submit bids to turn the prison in the Adirondack foothills into a new enterprise.

The state closed the medium-security Mount McGregor Correctional Facility last summer as part of a plan to shut down four prisons because of declining inmate populations.

It’s located in the Saratoga County town of Moreau (MOHR’-oh), just north of Saratoga Springs.

Some of the buildings date to 1915, when the site was home to a tuberculosis sanitarium. It was turned into a state prison in the 1970s.

McGregor’s dormitories and cells could sleep more than 540 inmates.

