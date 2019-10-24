Ford set to unveil all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV

DEARBORN, Mich. (WISH) — Ford will unveil an all-electric, Mustang-inspired sport-utility vehicle in November, the automaker announced Thursday.

A news release said Ford has “busted the myth that electric vehicles have to be boring.”

Ford had previously teased the vehicle was in the works. The release issued Thursday included a video of the SUV’s exterior being made but no additional details beyond the Nov. 17 announcement.

But, Motortrend.com said the announcement will be made at the Los Angeles auto show. The website said the vehicle, believed to be called the Ford Mach 1 Electric SUV, will have a roofline that descends quickly and what appears to be a small spoiler on the roof. The front end appears to take cues from the GT350 and GT500 based on the shape of its headlights.

The electric SUV will have a range of 300 miles on a single charge when it goes on sale in 2020, according to the Blue Oval.