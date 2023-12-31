Four killed in Michigan house explosion; two others critical

Four people are dead, two critical, following a home explosion in Michigan. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the blast. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (WISH) — Four people are dead and two are in critical condition following a home explosion in Michigan.

Investigators have not yet released the names of those killed or injured in the blast.

The deadly incident happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in Whitmore Lake. That is in Northfield Township, about 45 miles west of Detroit and just north of Ann Arbor.

Neighbors reported the explosion could be heard about nine miles away, and sent debris into the air. Some pieces landed on the other side of the nearby highway.

Officials say the house was completely destroyed, but no other homes were damaged in the incident.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a home explosion.