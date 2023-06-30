Fox News pays $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City, on April 12./ Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said on Friday.

Grossberg had accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving give false testimony in the Dominion case, and also of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. She had sued Fox News, its parent company, former primetime host Tucker Carlson and several top executives.

In a statement announcing the settlement, Grossberg said “I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations” but that she agreed to withdraw the lawsuits as part of the $12 million deal.

“I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the settlement in a statement on Friday, saying, “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.” The company had previously denied Grossberg’s claims, saying her suits were “riddled with false allegations.”

CNN reported earlier this month that Grossberg was finalizing a settlement with the network. The settlement marks the fourth case that Fox and its owners have put to an end this year, including the blockbuster Dominion defamation case, which the network paid $787 million to resolve on the brink of trial.