‘Friends’ to hit theaters for 25th anniversary

(CNN) – Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey are all headed to the big screen.

Monday Warner Brothers and Fathom Events announced that it will host viewing of the hit 90s TV show in movie theaters across the U.S. this fall.

Twelve episodes will be shown at more than 1,000 theaters for three nights in September.

The showings are to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

Friends first debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.

The episodes selected for theaters are supposed to be remastered for optimum movie screen viewing.