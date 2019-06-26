FTC, attorney general launch program to end robocalls

(WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is joining the push to crack down on illegal robocalls.

Hill was in Chicago on Monday as the Federal Trade Commission announced Operations Call It Quits.

The FTC streamed the announcement on Facebook. The agency said the goal of the program is to stop prerecorded telemarketing calls. The effort also includes educating consumers and promoting technology that can block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.

Hill said in Chicago, “Every year, my office gets more consumer complaints about unwanted calls than any other problems facing residents in our state. The overwhelming majority of these calls are robocalls.”

In 2018, the FTC said, they received more than 3.8 million robocall complaints. The FTC recommends anyone who gets a robocall to hang up, block the number and then report it.