Gallup poll: US national pride falls to record low

A person wearing an American flag mask poses on May 29, 2020, in New York City. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

(WISH) — A poll shows pride in America has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began in 2001.

Gallup said Monday, “The new low comes at a time when the U.S. faces public health and economic crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody.”

Some points from a news release on the poll:

A majority of adults in the U.S., 63%, still say they are “extremely proud” or “very proud” to be American. That’s down from 70% in 2019 and the record-high 85% in 2013.

Although Republicans still report more acute pride than Democrats and independents, the latest poll finds a 9-percentage-point decrease in Republicans’ national pride.

Extreme pride among whites has fallen below 50% for the first time, and the extreme price of nonwhites is at 24%.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 12, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.