(WISH) — Drivers, good news!

Gas prices are expected to hold steady in 2020.

The Gas Buddy app is forecasting prices will be about 2 cents lower than in 2018, at $2.60 per gallon.

Gas prices tend to rise as refiners switch to summer blends, and that will also happen this year.

Gas buddy predicted prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May.

Many large cities are also likely to see jumps to more than $3 per gallon and and up to $4 on parts of the West Coast.