Georgia bank robbery suspect found asleep in unsuspecting woman’s home days after crime

An image of handcuffs. A Georgia bank robbery suspect was arrested after he was found lying on the spare bedroom floor of an unsuspecting woman's home in January 2024. (WISH Image)

(CNN) — A 27-year-old man suspected of robbing a Georgia bank was found sleeping in the home of an unsuspecting woman days after the crime was committed, authorities said.

James Raborn was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including armed robbery, reckless driving, attempting to elude police, and other traffic offenses, according to Fulton County jail records.

Authorities said in a news release Raborn allegedly passed a note to a teller at a Truist Bank in Roswell, about 20 miles north of Atlanta, Monday afternoon demanding money and threatening he had a gun.

The Roswell Police Department said they got a 911 call about 10 minutes after the robbery – but by the time they arrived, Raborn had already fled.

Using surveillance footage from the bank and neighboring businesses, along with the help of technology from the department’s Roswell Crime Center, detectives were able to identify a vehicle of interest and potential suspects, police said.

The following morning, police said officers responded to East Crossville Road after a vehicle driven by Raborn triggered license plate readers.

Officers tried to pull him over but Raborn drove off, later crashing in Mountain Park, just northwest of Roswell, police said. He then took off on foot.

Officers say they found a woman, Emily Browning, 29, inside the crashed vehicle. Investigators learned she allegedly participated in the heist and is facing an armed robbery charge, Roswell police said.

The department said officers from multiple agencies flooded the area looking for Raborn but couldn’t find him.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., detectives pinged cell phone data that led them to believe Raborn was still in the area, according to police.

Officers responded to the area where the cell phone had pinged and “found an outbuilding on a nearby property with evidence that someone had recently been inside,” police said.

The homeowner met police at the door, and when she walked to meet them, “she saw Raborn lying on the floor of a spare bedroom,” authorities said in the news release.

Officers entered the home and took Raborn into custody without incident, police said.

“The homeowner was not aware until that point that Raborn was inside, and there was no prior contact between the two of them,” the news release said.

Police said Raborn likely entered the house through a kitchen window while the homeowner wasn’t there.

Police are still investigating but say Raborn and Browning could be linked to several other armed robberies in the Atlanta area.

According to Fulton County online records, Raborn is currently still in jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Browning was released on Friday and her bond was set to $25,000, according to jail records.

CNN was unable to find any attorney information for Raborn or Browning.