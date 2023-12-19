Georgia educator arrested for threatening to kill student in disagreement over Israeli flag

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WISH) — A Georgia teacher is facing charges for threatening to kill a student in the classroom, officials say.

The incident happened at Warner Robins Middle School inside a social studies class in Houston County, Georgia.

Investigators allege seventh-grade teacher Benjamin Reese disagreed with a student who is Muslim about the Israeli flag hanging in the room and threatened to cut off their head.

The student told police that she told the teacher that the flag was offensive because Israelis were killing Palestinians.

Reports indicate the student Reese said the teacher was Jewish, and accused her of being anti-Semitic.

Witnesses, including staff, claim they heard Reese use expletives and reportedly scream, “I’ll kick your a-! I should cut your motherf—ing head off!”

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children. He was released two days later.