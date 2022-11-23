National

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban

An empty recovery area, left, and abortion procedure room are shown, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Planned Parenthood facility in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until 2023, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The high court on Wednesday put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks. The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks.