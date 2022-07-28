National

Georgia woman dies after falling out of patrol car

A police car with 'To Serve and Protect' on its side in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
SPARTA, Ga. (AP) — State investigators looking into the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a patrol car after being arrested have concluded that deputies never closed the car’s rear passenger-side door.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 28-year-old Brianna Grier suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died July 21.

The release says Grier was arrested after Hancock County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Sparta.

Her family has hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said in an emailed statement that Grier was taken into custody after a mental health crisis.

