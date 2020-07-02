Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime friend, has been arrested, source says

NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 15: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Maxwell was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court later Thursday, the source said.

Maxwell, the longtime friend of Epstein, has been under investigation for facilitating Epstein’s recruitment of young girls and women. Maxwell has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they have been abused by Epstein.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.