(CNN) – This pretty kitty is in need of a forever home.

Morris animal refuge in Philadelphia is hoping someone who sees this will want to adopt “Bee-jay” or “Mister B” for short.

Mister B is just 2-years-old but is already a good size.

He weighs 26 pounds!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their tweet describes Mister B as a “chonk,” which according to Urban Dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”