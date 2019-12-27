Girl dies from cardiac arrest at Los Angeles airport

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — A child passenger was pronounced dead at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening.

CNN affiliate KTLA reports the passenger was a ten-year-old girl.

According to Delta Airlines, a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle was diverted back to Los Angeles shortly after takeoff.

Not many details about what happened are known at this time.

Police were called to an emergency at one of the departure gates.

Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that the child was in cardiac arrest and paramedics worked to save the girl but she died at the scene.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.

