Girl Scouts retire popular S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookie flavors

The S'mores variety of Girl Scout Cookies are shown Feb. 11, 2022, in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(WISH) – The Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday launched cookie season.

This year marks the end for two fan-favorite flavors. S’mores and Toast-Yay! will be discontinued, according to a news release from the organization. The two cookies varieties will be retired after this season, joining the Raspberry Rally that was discontinued in 2024.

Popular flavors such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs will continue to be available, as will new varieties in some areas, the release said.

The announcement was likely to avoid a repeat of the frenzy that ensued two years ago, when the limited-edition Raspberry Rally flavor became unexpectedly popular. Boxes were resold online for as much as $30 each, according to the release.

The S’mores cookies were introduced in 2017, and the French toast-inspired Toast-Yay! debuted in 2021.

While the Girl Scouts organization has not explained the reasons for the cookie retirements, the group commonly refreshes its cookie lineup over time.

Alongside the discontinuation of beloved flavors, the price of a box of Girl Scout Cookies is set to increase. A box this year could cost as much as $7, up $1 from the previous two years.

The last price hike, which raised the cost to $6 per box in 2023, was attributed to rising production and material costs. Before that, prices increased from $4 to $5 a box in 2015.

The price of cookies will vary depending on the region.

The Girl Scouts organization spokespersons say local councils determine prices based on factors such as production costs. Some councils may raise prices, while others may maintain more stable pricing.

The organization says the cost for a box of Girl Scout Cookies in the United States ranges between $4 and $7. Specialty varieties, such as gluten-free cookies, may carry higher prices due to production expenses.

The annual cookie sale generates revenue for the 112-year-old organization, which is facing financial challenges.

Membership dues represent the Girl Scouts’ largest source of funding, contributing $38 million in 2023 from nearly 2 million members.

Despite supplementing membership income with philanthropy and licensing deals, the organization faced projected operating losses of $5.6 million in 2024.

Cookie sales — at booths and online starting Feb. 21 through April — are a key part of supporting the Girl Scouts’ mission and programs.