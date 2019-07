NEW YORK (WISH) — A woman in New York City has become the oldest living person in the United States.

Alelia Murphy turned 114 years old Saturday and she celebrated the feat with family and friends in Harlem.

Murphy was born in 1905 into a family of 12 children in North Carolina and moved to Harlem in the 1920’s to be part of the Harlem Renaissance.

Relatives said she remarkably has not ailments and is aware of the honor of being the oldest American.