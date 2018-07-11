Have you ever seen a white peacock?

(WFLA) – Yes, there are white peacocks and now there’s video.

White peacocks are not albinos. They actually have a genetic mutation that is known as Leucism, which causes the lack of pigments in the plumage.

A white peacock is technically a genetic variant of the Indian Blue Peafowl. The colors in the feathers of a bird are determined two factors: pigment and structure, according to treehugger.com.

The white feathers on a peacock depend on which genes are dominant and which are recessive. They don’t have any pigmentation. What separates an albino from a white peacock is the color of the skin beneath its feathers, reported the Times of India.

In case you are interested, a peacock symbolizes vision, royalty, spirituality, awakening, guidance, protection and watchfulness.

