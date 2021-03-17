Here’s how to check the status of your stimulus payment

(WISH) — People looking to check the status of their stimulus check can do so by utilizing the Internal Revenue Service’s “Get My Payment” tool.

The third round of stimulus checks began being deposited last week after President Joe Biden signed his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package into law on Thursday afternoon.

If you haven’t received the latest round of your stimulus payment you can check your status and eligibility through the IRS website. Simply click the “Get My Payment” tool button and fill in the required fields.

Users will be asked to provide their social security number or individual tax ID number, birth date, address, and zip or postal code. Once you enter the information, the tool will provide you with one of the following responses:

Payment Status: A payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail. Note: mail means you may be issued an EIP Card or a check.

A payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail. Note: mail means you may be issued an EIP Card or a check. Payment Status: You’re eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not yet available.

You’re eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not yet available. Payment Status Not Available: We haven’t yet processed your payment or you’re not eligible for a payment.

We haven’t yet processed your payment you’re not eligible for a payment. Need More Information: Your payment was returned to the IRS because the Postal Service was unable to deliver it. Only people who get this message can use the tool to give us bank account information.

Users who need help using the “Get My Payment” tool should visit the IRS’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage.

Keep in mind that the first batch of payments will be sent by direct deposit. Some recipients began receiving their payments as early as March 12. Other batches of payments will be sent by direct deposit or through the mail in the coming weeks.

If you didn’t receive your first or second stimulus payment, click here for more information.