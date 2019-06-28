Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts

WISHTV.com
by: WIVB Staff Reports
(WIVB) – Hidden Valley Ranch tweeted a picture, showing a box of ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts Wednesday.
Hey @PopTartsUS – let's have some fun and give the the people what they want 😉 https://t.co/ULZrNEvUnG— Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) June 26, 2019
Pop-Tarts quickly replied:
lol no https://t.co/duAnvrjbSz— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) June 26, 2019
The tweets went viral, with other users weighing in, agreeing that ranch dressing doesn’t belong in Pop-Tarts.
