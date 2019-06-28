Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — MAD, the long-running satirical magazine that influenced everyone from "Weird Al" Yankovic to the writers of "The Simpsons," will be leaving newsstands after its August issue. Really.

The illustrated humor magazine — instantly recognizable by the gap-toothed smiling face of mascot Alfred E. Neuman — will still be available in comic shops and through mail to subscribers. But after its fall issue it will just reprint previously published material.