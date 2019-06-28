Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts

National

by: WIVB Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: @kheroff81/WIVB)

(WIVB) – Hidden Valley Ranch tweeted a picture, showing a box of ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts Wednesday.


Pop-Tarts quickly replied:


The tweets went viral, with other users weighing in, agreeing that ranch dressing doesn’t belong in Pop-Tarts.

