Higher price tags on fruits and veggies? Record heat may be to blame

Produce at a farmer's market. The Environmental Working Group's 2023 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce™ has a new frontrunner this year and two new items joining the top 12 list of dirtiest fruits and vegetables. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ongoing summer heatwave, which last week saw the hottest day in recorded history, is putting pressure on farmers and may soon lead to higher prices for fruits and vegetables, according to a report from CNN.

Despite a drop in the cost of fruits and vegetables, with a 1% decrease over the past year reported in the June Consumer Price Index, consumers should brace for price increases as farmers grapple with elevated growing expenses due to the extreme heat, CNN reported.

The Consumer Price Index measures the average change in prices for a standard basket of goods and services purchased by households.

The heat is not only straining farmers’ resources but also affecting crops.

Excessive temperatures can lead to reduced productivity and increased water usage, further inflating costs associated with growing and harvesting produce. Consequently, these increased costs are likely to be passed down the supply chain, resulting in higher prices at the grocery store, according to industry experts.

However, for the remainder of this summer, prices for seasonal fruits like blueberries are not expected to rise significantly.

This is because contracts with distributors and retailers are typically negotiated in advance, mitigating immediate price impacts.