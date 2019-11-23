Hospital dresses up newborns as ‘Frozen’ characters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) — The cold never bothered them, anyway.

These three newborns at Saint Luke’s South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full “Frozen” treatment.

Infant versions of Olaf the Snowman, Anna and Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they’ll have the legacy of starting their lives when “Frozen 2” started its theatrical run.

The sequel to 2013’s mega-hit film is expected to make about #100 million this weekend.

Although these little bundles of “Frozen” joy likely won’t be among the theater goers.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.

