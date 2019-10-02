House listing featuring ‘Scream’ villain goes viral

LANSING, Mich. (WISH/CNN) — What do you get when you mix Halloween with real estate? A viral listing.

A real estate agent in Lansing, Michigan is listing a house with pictures that include the “Ghostgace” character from the “Scream” movies.

The real estate agent said he wanted to generate some buzz for the two-story, four-bedroom house, and it’s working. The listing has gone viral.

The agent also says the listing has generated so much interest that he’s scheduled several private showings. Plus he’s already thinking about what kind of characters to use for future listings.