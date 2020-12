Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. Since the early days of the United States, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members. Joe Biden is the latest prominent politician to navigate this tricky terrain. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.