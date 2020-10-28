Hurricane Zeta crashes ashore in storm-weary Louisiana as powerful Category 2 storm

(CNN) — Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The wind speed is now just 1 mph away from making the storm a major Category 3 hurricane. Waves of up to 50 feet were observed in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast, and a storm surge of up to 11 feet is possible in some locations over the next several hours.

Zeta is moving quickly at nearly 25 mph and that speed is expected to increase Wednesday evening.

New Orleans recently reported a wind gust near 50 mph, and conditions will deteriorate quickly as the center moves near or over the city early Wednesday evening.

The storm is forecast to move inland and pass near or over New Orleans, with the worst conditions expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A hurricane warning is in effect for an area that includes nearly 5 million people, including New Orleans and the cities of Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi. This area is where the strongest winds from Hurricane Zeta will be felt.

But a much larger part of the Southeast will feel the effects of the storm over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The storm’s speed will allow it to travel farther inland without losing much intensity and will spread tropical storm conditions over several states, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

A tropical storm warning extends inland more than 600 miles and covers parts of eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Nearly 30 million people are under the warnings for Zeta’s winds that will gust in excess of 50 mph, including inland cities such as Atlanta, Birmingham and Montgomery in Alabama, and Asheville, North Carolina.

These areas can expect dangerous wind gusts capable of toppling trees and power lines and the possibility of tornadoes, beginning Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday as the system moves northeastward. Some flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall, and widespread power outages are likely because of the winds.

Evacuations in Louisiana

Officials in Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes have issued mandatory evacuation orders for coastal areas and places outside major levees. In New Orleans, voluntary evacuations have been called for similar areas.

“I don’t think we’re going to be as lucky with this one,” said the city’s emergency preparedness director, Collin Arnold, noting New Orleans this year has skirted the impact of six named storms.

Storm fatigue following those storms, coupled with Zeta’s quick pace, could impact how residents weather this late-season hurricane, Miller said.

“They have been on the outskirts of several storms, but not had a direct hit yet this year,” he said. “On top of that, this storm is hauling, so there hasn’t been a ton of time to prepare.

“Recent storms had a lot of buildup, spending days over the Gulf,” Miller said. “Because of this, I expect this storm will likely catch many by surprise.”

Zeta’s speed will likely protect the area from widespread catastrophic flooding, but it also means damaging winds will spread well inland into Mississippi and Alabama, with heavy rains reaching Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday, forecasters said.

The hurricane warning stretches from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border. Storm surge warnings are in effect from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida, plus Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay.

Preparing for yet another disaster

When Zeta strikes Louisiana, it will be the fifth named storm to do so this season, setting a record for the state.

Louisiana is recovering from the damage from those storms. About 3,600 evacuees are still displaced weeks after Hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major destruction, according to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Most of the evacuees have been displaced since August from Laura and have been spread among six hotels in New Orleans, the governor’s office said.

Billy Ewing, 71, has been living in hotels in New Orleans since Laura damaged his Lake Charles apartment. Ewing uses a wheelchair and said the trauma of being displaced has changed him.

“It’s one (storm) after the other. We’re just a target. I told my friend they’re zeroing in on us. They’re looking for us,” he said. “And we can’t control it. What’s the matter right now is we can’t control anything. I’m not in control of what my status is. I’m not in control of where I live.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city stands “ready and prepared and wanting to, again, encourage our people to not have fatigue as relates to being prepared.”

Because Hurricane Zeta is moving fast, it should move through the state quickly, Edwards said Tuesday. Zeta is still expected to be primarily a wind event for Louisiana, with New Orleans likely seeing winds in the 100 mph range, the governor said.

Edwards said more than 1,500 National Guard members have been activated and more than 5,000 linemen staged to begin recovery and power restoration efforts Thursday morning.

“It’s going to be a rough evening for Louisiana, particular in the southeastern portion. I am confident that we are well prepared for this,” Edwards said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday. On Wednesday, she asked residents to finish storm preparations quickly and warned even the central part of the state could see tropical storm winds.

“I urge everyone to quickly finish your preparations this afternoon and stay off the roads tonight, if possible,” Ivey said. “Zeta is gaining strength and will certainly give a punch to our state, and we all must be ready. Stay safe.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed state officials to deploy an urban search and rescue team to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he said Wednesday in a news release.

“The resources … will help our neighbors in Louisiana respond to Hurricane Zeta and keep Louisianans safe,” Abbott said.

The wreckage in Mexico

Before turning its path toward the US coast, Zeta struck the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane.

Teams waded through toppled trees Tuesday after the storm made landfall north of Tulum shortly after midnight.

The region is still recovering from Hurricane Delta, which hit just three weeks earlier roughly 60 miles away. And days before Delta, the region was pummeled by Tropical Storm Gamma — less than 15 miles from where Zeta made landfall.