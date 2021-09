National

Husband accused of killing wife, Indiana native Suzanne Morphew, released from jail after posting bond

Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office. (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File; Suzanne Morphew Photo Provided by Family)

(WISH/AP) — A Colorado man accused of killing his wife was released from jail on Monday after posting a $500,000 cash bond, according to The Associated Press.

Barry Morphew has pleaded not guilty of the first-degree murder with which he has been charged.

His release comes over a year after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, went missing on Mother’s Day 2020.

Suzanne Morphew was from Alexandria, Indiana. The Morphews relocated from Indiana to Colorado in 2018.