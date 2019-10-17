Identical twin babies delivered by identical twin nurses

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) — Identical twin newborns were recently welcomed into the world by identical twin nurses.

It happened last month at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia.

By chance, twin nurses Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard got to help deliver Addison and Emma Williams that day.

The babies’ father, Brannan Williams, said he was really nervous going into the delivery room, but when he heard there would be twin nurses assisting with the birth, it relaxed him a little bit.

The babies are doing well. Their mother Rebecca also works at the hospital, so Brannan said he is sure they will all keep in touch.

