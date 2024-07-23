Illinois police release bodycam video of fatal shooting of Sonya Masse, who called 911 for help

In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22, 2024, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024. (Illinois State Police via AP)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WISH) — In Illinois, newly released body camera footage depicts the moments leading up to a sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting an unarmed Black woman, who called 911 for help.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred on July 6 when two deputies from Sangamon County responded to Sonya Massey’s residence following her 911 call reporting a possible prowler.

The body cam footage reveals an initially calm exchange that escalated after police requested Massey to check on a pot of boiling water.

Viewer discretion is advised as the video captures the disturbing event where three shots were fired, resulting in Massey’s death.

Deputy Sean Grayson asserted that Massey was advancing toward him with the boiling pot, prompting his use of lethal force.

Grayson has since been terminated from his position and now faces charges including murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges, the Associated Press said.