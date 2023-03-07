Search
Indiana woman among 23 to be charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 23 people will be charged with domestic terrorism charges after they were arrested during violent protests in Atlanta

Dozens of protesters in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wood area outside Atlanta. A protester was killed in this area in January.

25-year-old Maggie June Gates, an Indiana native, was among the 23 people charged with domestic terrorism.

Officers said the group threw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at law enforcement. The group also used laser pointers to blind police and used tires and debris to block a road.

