National

Indianapolis man found dead after diving in Florida Keys

(File Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 71-year-old Indianapolis man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys.

The body of Timothy Lee Jayne was found Tuesday afternoon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers.

They were assisting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators don’t yet know what led to Jayne’s issue in the water.

Divers brought his body to the surface and he was given CPR on a boat that took him to a marina. He was pronounced dead there.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hard Rock taking over casino from troubled Indiana company

Indiana News /

Driver dies in crash with semi on State Road 32 near Winchester

Local /

Fire temporarily closes restaurant at Eagle Creek Reservoir

Local /

Brownsburg Town Council member resigns after foreclosing on house

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image