Internet chattering about dentures posted in buy, sell & trade group

LIVINGSTON, Texas (WCMH) – A Texas man’s attempt to sell a set of false teeth on Facebook has left quite a few people smiling.

On Saturday, Terry Thomas Smith posted several photos of a set of dentures in the Livingston, Pole County – Buy, Sell & Trade group, offering them for sale for $100.

The post read:

yes, i will try to get actual size, so …. these are used and only worn 3 times

The response has been priceless. As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the post has been shared nearly 50,000 times.

“Can we try them on before we buy? 😂 asking for a friend,” asked Marco Bautista.

“Interested my friends baby daddy don’t have no teeth and I need to see if the jail will let him have them first…HOLD PLEASE😂,” said Melisa Kaye.

One comment, posted by Ivon DeLa O, did manage to offer some practical advice.