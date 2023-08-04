Is tonight the night? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.25 billion after months without a winner

A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale on January 9, in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.25 billion, the fourth-highest ever for the lottery.

Tuesday’s drawing was the 30th in a row to produce no big winner, Mega Millions said in a news release on its website.

No one has matched all six numbers since April 18.

In Mega Millions history, four awarded jackpots have exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions says, with the highest totaling $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

Friday’s drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET.

Last month, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot.