Jim Irsay helping whale return home

An orca whale in Miami Seaquarium will soon return to native waters thanks to collaborative efforts including Jim Isay, president and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Colts.(WSVN Photo via CNN)

MIAMI (WFOR) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, officials with the Miami Seaquarium and other dignitaries on Thursday officially announced a deal to send Lolita, a killer orca whale who has been in captivity for at least five decades, back to her “home waters.”

During a mid-morning news conference, Cava said the overall crux of the deal hinged on the care of Lolita, a 57-year-old whale who is also known by her Native American name of Tokitae, or “Toki.”

“To all of you who care, we want to thank you for your care and concern of Loki,” Cava said. “The most important thing is Toki’s long-term wellbeing, and together, guided by the experts, we will continue to do what’s best for her.”

Under the terms of the deal, the Seaquarium has approved a “binding agreement” with Friends of Lolita, a non-profit group co-founded by environmentalist Pritam Singh, to free the whale.

Edward Albor, chairman of The Dolphin Company, which manages the Miami attraction, said in a written statement that officials hope the relocation will occur in the next 18 to 24 months.

The deal to release the whale is being underwritten by a “generous contribution” from Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, officials said.

Officials still have to determine the details of how and when they transport the 5,000 pound killer whale to waters off the coast of the U.S. West Coast.

Those details will include the water to transport her, a plane large enough to carry her safely as well as the equipment needed to get the whale on and off the aircraft.

“This hasn’t been done much,” Irsay said during the news conference. “This isn’t something that happens every year (and) I’m just so blessed and excited about being part of this.”

Lolita has has been receiving round-the-clock care at the Seaquarium, following a health concern from late last year.

In March 2022, the USDA granted MS Leisure Company Inc., owner of the Miami Seaquarium, an exhibitor’s license under the condition it no longer displays Lolita and Lii, a white-sided dolphin. Her performances were stopped and her tank was closed to the public.

Lolita is believed to be at least 57 years old, making her the oldest killer whale living in captivity.

She was caught on August 8, 1970, in Penn Cove, Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington when she was about 4 years old. She was later sold to the Miami Seaquarium. When she first arrived, she lived alongside another orca named Hugo for about 10 years, but he died in 1980.

For years, animal rights groups have wanted Lolita moved to “a protected cove sea pen,” where she can be transitioned to the ocean.

News release