Jimmy Carter eulogized by son of former President Gerald Ford: ‘Friendship bonded us’

President-elect Jimmy Carter and President Gerald Ford (1913 - 2006) confer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, November 22nd 1976. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second person to eulogize former President Jimmy Carter was Steve Ford, the son of late President Gerald Ford.

Gerald Ford was president before Carter, having taken office after the impeachment and resignation of Richard Nixon. Ford lost the 1976 presidential election to Carter, but the two eventually forged a close friendship.

During one phone conversation, the former presidents agreed to deliver each other’s eulogies, according to Steve Ford.

“Dad asked President Carter if he would do a eulogy at his funeral. He graciously agreed, and then asked if Dad would do a eulogy at President Carter’s funeral. Dad was thrilled to agree,” Ford explained.

“Dad died in 2006 and President’s Carter’s eulogy continues to bring comfort, smiles, laughter, joy, pride to our family. And thus, on behalf of my dad, it’s an honor to share dad’s eulogy to his old friend.”

President Ford wrote:

“By fate of a brief season, Jimmy Carter and I were rivals. But for the many wonderful years that followed, friendship bonded us…like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Since Jimmy has a good decade on me, I’m hedging my bets by trusting my remembrances of Jimmy to my son Steve. According to a map, it’s a long way between Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Plains, Georgia. But distances have a way of vanishing when measured in values, rather in miles. And it was because of our shared values that Jimmy and I respected each other as adversaries, even before we cherished each other as dear friends.

That’s not to say Jimmy didn’t get under my skin…During out 1976 contest, Jimmy knew my political vulnerabilities and successfully pointed them out. Little did I know that the outcome of that 1976 election would bring about one of my greatest and most enduring friendships.”

Ford said he knew that Carter wasn’t the only former president to teach Sunday School, but he was “the only one to perform a duet of ‘On the Road Again’ with Willie Nelson.”

In closing, the late President Ford wrote:

“The people of the world will be forever blessed..by his good works. Jimmy Carter’s legacy of peace and compassion will remain as unique as it is timeless.”