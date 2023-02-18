National

Jimmy Carter to begin receiving hospice care

In this Nov. 1, 2015 photo, former President Jimmy Carter is interviewed at a Habitat for Humanity project site in Memphis, Tenn. Carter said its too soon to tell whether treatment he received for his brain cancer has been effective, but that he hasnt been uncomfortable or ill while receiving rounds of immune-boosting drugs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(CNN) — Former US President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care, according to a statement from The Carter Center on Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the statement said.

Carter turned 98 years old last year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.