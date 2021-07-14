National

Judge: Royal Caribbean not responsible for death of South Bend child

Chloe Wiegand fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico on July 7, 2019. (Provided Photo/Wiegand family)

MIAMI (WIBC)–A federal judge in Miami has ruled that Royal Caribbean is not responsible for the death of a South Bend child on a cruise ship in 2019.

Investigators say Sam Anello was holding his 18-month-old granddaughter Chloe Wiegand when she fell from an 11th story window of the ship that was docked in Puerto Rico.

Anello pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. He was sentenced to three years probation in February.

Wiegand’s parents filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean. In the suit, they said there was no reason for the window to be open just a few steps away from a children’s play area.

The judge said it was Anello’s fault. He said Anello should have realized that the window was open.

Still photos from the surveillance video show Anello leaning his body over a railing and out the window frame. Moments later, he picked up his 18-month-old step-granddaughter and leaned her up against the opening before losing his grip.

The case was supposed to go to trial next week, but since the judge ruled in favor of Royal Caribbean, the case is closed.