Judge sets trial date for E. Jean Caroll’s $10M defamation suit against Trump

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. In a written submission Thursday, June 8, 2023, lawyers for Donald Trump say a $5 million jury award for his sexual abuse and defamation of columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room, in 1996, should be slashed to less than $1 million. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — The legal battle between E. Jean Carroll and former President Donald Trump may continue into the new year.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York ordered the civil trial in Carroll’s defamation suit to begin on Jan. 15, 2024.

Last month, a Manhattan jury awarded Carroll, a former columnist, $5 million after finding that Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

As part of that ruling, the jury also found the former president liable for defaming Carroll in a post on Truth Social in which he declared, “That woman is not my type!”

On May 22, Carroll’s attorneys amended a pending 2019 defamation suit against Trump to increase the penalty to $10M for statements the former president made about the case and Carroll during a CNN Town Hall one day after the ruling in the sexual abuse case.

The former president’s legal team is appealing that verdict.