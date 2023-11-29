Jury finds 4 men guilty, acquits another for trafficking drugs from California to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury found four men guilty on gun and drug charges in connection to trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine from California to Indianapolis, federal prosecutors touted Wednesday.

Seventeen other people in the conspiracy have previously pleaded guilty to the effort.

The jury found these four men guilty: Kevin Backstrom, 57, of Los Angeles; Keith Jones, aka “Keybo” 57, of Indianapolis; Anthony Moore, 37, of Indianapolis; and Herman Wesley Tavorn, 42, of Indianapolis.

The jury also acquitted Charles Davis, 38, of Indianapolis, who was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The 22 people were indicted in July 2022 for their roles in the drug-trafficking ring.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release, “According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, Jones orchestrated other co-defendants, including Moore and Tavorn, to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine throughout Indianapolis. Jones obtained the drugs from Backstrom in California, which were sent to Jones in parcels using fictitious names. The evidence showed that Jones received the parcels, repackaged them, and distributed them to others for them to redistribute to others.”

Investigators found drugs also came from another person in Desert Springs, California.

Jones directed other people received the drug parcels at their homes and businesses, and then stashed them at a home at 2877 N. Centennial St. in Indianapolis. That’s southeast of the intersection of West 30th Street and Lafayette Road on west side.

The release also said Jones had enlisted his 12-year-old daughter to assist him in the distribution of the controlled substances.

Prosecutors say the evidence also showed that Jones and others disguised the money they received from drug trafficking as Jones sent a portion of it to Backstrom in California.

As search warrants were executed in the case, authorities seized 43 firearms, $300,000 in cash, 4 ounces of methamphetamine, a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, and 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of fentanyl.

The news release issued Wednesday from the Department of Justice did not say when the 22 people would be sentenced, or whether they were incarcerated until their sentencings.

A news release issued July 22 from the Department of Justice gave the names of the others who’d appeared in federal court: Jerry Bibbs, 54, of Fort Wayne; Danyale Buchanan, 52, of Indianapolis; Sean Devonish, 44, of Indianapolis; Fredrick Garner, 52, of Indianapolis; Katrina Green, 50, of Indianapolis; Imany Jones, 30, of Indianapolis; LaDonna Jones, 38, of Indianapolis; Marcus Miles, aka “Old Hat” 47, of Indianapolis; Emmanuel O’Hara, 24, of Fort Wayne; Theodore Poinsett, Jr., aka “Grover” 41, of Indianapolis; Nicholas Ray, 31, of Indianapolis; Jamie Rayner, 32, of Indianapolis; William Starks, 58, of Indianapolis; Tameka Washington, 47, of Indianapolis; and Steve Young, aka “Friday” 39, of Indianapolis.