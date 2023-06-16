Gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting found guilty of 11 counts of obstructing free religious exercise resulting in death, all capital offenses

People pay their respects at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue two days after the shooting. Jury deliberations in the case are expected to continue Friday.

(CNN) — Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was convicted by a federal jury on 11 capital counts of obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

The verdicts on 52 additional counts are still being read in court. The conviction on these counts means the trial will move to a separate penalty phase, in which the same jury will listen to further evidence and decide whether to sentence him to death.

The mass shooting left 11 people dead and six wounded, including four police officers who responded to the scene.