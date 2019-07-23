Justice Department launches Big Tech antitrust probe

National
Posted: / Updated:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes his seat as he arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it is opening a sweeping antitrust investigation of big technology companies and whether their online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

It comes as a growing number of lawmakers have called for stricter regulation or even breaking up of the big tech companies, which have come under intense scrutiny following a series of scandals that compromised users’ privacy. President Donald Trump also has relentlessly criticized the big tech companies by name in recent months.

